NYT: President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela charged in New York with drug trafficking crimes

Thursday, March 26, 2020 10:38 AM EST

Mr. Maduro was charged in the United States on Thursday with federal drug trafficking crimes after an investigation by federal authorities in Washington, New York and Florida, people briefed on the matter said.

