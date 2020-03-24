Some Cerritos Area Residents Not Heeding COVID-19 Warnings

Liberty Park with area residents playing sports and not practicing social distancing.

BY BRIAN HEWS

HMG-LCCN dispatched our reporters out to get pictures of “closed parks” and found something very surprising during this time “stay at home” orders.

The playground equipment was closed, with yellow tape preventing people from playing on the equipment, but basketball and volleyball courts remained open, with people playing sports and not social distancing.

According to experts, the coronavirus pandemic is about to explode in the state, and people who might not have any symptoms can be carrying the virus unknowingly passing it on to others.

It is why governor Newsom implemented the stay at home order unless you work for an essential service company or must go shopping for food.

Over 40 million Californians are grappling with the stay at home order.

“We need to bend the curve in the state of California,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference. “There’s a social contract here. People, I think, recognize the need to do more. They will adjust and adapt as they have.”

As of March 22, 2020, 2 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, there are a total of 1,733 positive cases and 27 deaths in California (including one non-California resident).

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

Age 0-17: 25 cases

Age 18-49: 837 cases

Age 50-64: 442 cases

Age 65 and older: 415 cases

Unknown: 14 cases

“Be a good neighbor. Be a good citizen. Those young people that are still out there on the beaches thinking this is a party time — grow up,” he said. “It’s time to wake up, time to recognize it’s not just about the old folks. It’s about your impact on their lives. Don’t be selfish, recognize you have a responsibility to meet this moment.”

The governor said the order will remain in effect until “further notice” but could be changed as conditions warrant.

