Supervisor Hahn Isolating After Attending Party at LA’s Trump National Golf Club That Has Seen Several With Covid-19

Two days before Susan Brooks’ 70th birthday party at Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, she sent a cautionary Evite.com message to her 65 invited guests.

“I told them that in light of the global virus situation, please stay home if you are not feeling well and if you do come, practice social distancing. No kissing. No hugging,” Brooks said in a phone interview on Sunday, two Sundays after the March 8 party.

Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn and Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor John Cruikshank were among the many, locally prominent political guests. Brooks served on the Rancho Palos Verdes City Council from 1991 to 1995 and again from 2011 to 2019. She ran unsuccessfully for Congress as the Republican Party candidate in 1994, 1996 and 1998.

