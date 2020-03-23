Here’s Where You Can Find Food

STAFF REPORT

NEED FOOD? Californians are experiencing hardships as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. There are many resources in your community that can help.

Resources: Ask a neighbor, family member, or friend for help Reach out and request assistance with grocery shopping, food delivery, or for a tutorial on using your smartphone to order food to be dropped off safely.

Apply for assistance: Contact your county social services department for resources in your area, including CalFresh food assistance and In-Home Support Services, which includes meal assistance.

Visit www.GetCalFresh.org and www.cdss.ca.gov/in-home-supportive-services to learn more. Find local organizations offering support Older adults can contact local senior centers or Area Agency on Aging (www.aging.ca.gov) to learn about options.

You can also visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org for information on meal delivery in your area. Students can check with their school district to learn about meal programs during closures.

Families can visit www.calwic.org for information on available resources. Contact a food bank Ask your local food bank if they have resources available for pick up or delivery to your home. Visit www.serve.ca.gov or www.cafoodbanks.org to find one near you. Order food for delivery via phone Many grocery stores and restaurants provide delivery services and there are many apps available to order from your phone.



