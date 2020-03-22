71 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, Number Now at 409

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed one new death and 71 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual who died was older than 65 with underlying health conditions and resided in Culver City. Because there are positive cases across the entire County, the public should not think one location is safer than the other. Additional information regarding some of the new cases are pending completion of investigations. Over the last 48 hours there have been 132 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 409 cases across all areas in LA County including five deaths. Upon completion of investigations, 12 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 84 positive cases have been hospitalized.

Public Health is investigating all new cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined. It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“We are deeply sorry for the passing of loved ones and send our prayers to the families and friends of those who have died from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “It is critical that everyone practices social distancing, obey the Safer at Home Health Officer Order and assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Please know that the actions you take today to stay 6 feet away from others and limit all non-essential activities outside your home are the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

On March 21 Public Health issued an enhanced Health Officer Order to reconcile elements in the March 19 Health Officer Order necessary to be consistent with the Governor’s Order. The enhanced Order prohibits all gatherings and events, and clarifies that golf courses and personal grooming services (including hair and nail salons) are non-essential services that are closed. The Order can be found online: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part by adhering to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 409 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 391* — Long Beach 15 — Pasadena 3 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 5 – 18 to 40 160 – 41 to 65 159 – over 65 67 Investigation – Investigated Cases 352 Hospitalization and Death (among Investigated Cases) – Hospitalized (Ever) 84 – Deaths 5 CITY / COMMUNITY** Alhambra 3 Altadena 3 Arcadia 2 Athens 1 Baldwin Hills 3 Bellflower 1 Beverly Hills 8 Beverlywood 6 Boyle Heights 5 Brentwood 23 Burbank 2 Calabasas 2 Canoga Park 1 Carson 4 Castaic 1 Century City 4 Century Palms/Cove 1 Cerritos 2 Covina 1 Crestview 5 Culver City 4 Del Rey 2 Diamond Bar 2 Downtown 1 Eagle Rock 1 East Hollywood 1 East Los Angeles 2 Echo Park 1 El Segundo 1 Encino 10 Gardena 1 Glendale 6 Glendora 1 Granada Hills 4 Hancock Park 5 Hawthorne 2 Hollywood 12 Hollywood Hills 5 Inglewood 3 Koreatown 2 La Canada Flintridge 1 La Mirada 3 La Verne 2 Lake Balboa 1 Lakewood 1 Lancaster 4 Lawndale 1 Lomita 8 Los Feliz 1 Lynwood 2 Manhattan Beach 7 Mar Vista 5 Melrose 17 Miracle Mile 4 Monterey Park 3 North Hollywood 5 Northridge 1 Pacific Palisades 7 Palms 1 Paramount 1 Park La Brea 4 Playa Vista 2 Rancho Palos Verdes 1 Redondo Beach 4 Reseda 2 San Dimas 1 San Fernando 1 San Pedro 1 Santa Clarita 4 Santa Monica 7 Santa Monica Mountains 2 Sherman Oaks 7 Silverlake 3 South El Monte 1 South Gate 1 South Pasadena 3 South Whittier 1 Stevenson Ranch 1 Studio City 4 Sun Valley 1 Sunland 1 Sylmar 1 Tarzana 8 Temple 1 Torrance 3 Tujunga 1 University Park 1 Valley Glen 6 Van Nuys 2 Venice 7 Vermont Knolls 1 Vermont Vista 1 Vernon Central 1 Walnut 1 West Adams 1 West Covina 1 West Hills 4 West Hollywood 19 West Los Angeles 3 West Vernon 2 Westchester 3 Westlake 1 Westwood 5 Whittier 2 Wilmington 1 Winnetka 1 Woodland Hills 5 – Under Investigation 38

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; twelve previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-%20ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

