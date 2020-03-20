IMCL ________________________________ CCPA ________________________________ ________________________________

61 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, Now at 292

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 61 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the last 48 hours there have been 101 new cases.  Because there are positive cases across the entire County, the public should not think one location is safer than the other.  Additional information regarding some of the new cases are pending completion of an investigation.

To date, Public Health has identified 292 cases across all areas in LA County including two deaths, so everyone needs to practice social distancing and good public health hygiene.

Public Health is investigating these cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.

“Our State, County and Local leaders have entered the next phase in protecting the health of our population and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “Non-essential businesses are ordered to close and everyone is ordered to be safe at home unless you are an essential worker. Essential services –  those that ensure we have our medicine and healthcare, food to eat, water to drink, communications and electricity – may all remain open and operating.  We thank all of those who are working in these essential roles for their service during these very difficult times.”

An enhanced Health Officer Order was issued on March 19 closing all nonessential business and restricting all gatherings and events; the Order continues the previous closure and the new closures through April 19, 2020. The Order can be found online: publichealth.lacounty.gov/Coronavirus/

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

  • If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part by adhering to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

LocationsTotal Cases
Laboratory Confirmed Cases   292
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)   278*
— Long Beach   12
— Pasadena    2
CITY / COMMUNITY** 
Alhambra3
Altadena2
Arcadia2
Baldwin Hills1
Beverly Hills5
Beverlywood2
Boyle Heights5
Brentwood16
Burbank1
Calabasas1
Carson3
Castaic1
Century City4
Century Palms/Cove1
Covina1
Crestview1
Culver City4
Diamond Bar2
Downtown1
Eagle Rock1
East Los Angeles1
Echo Park1
El Segundo1
Encino8
Gardena1
Glendale4
Granada Hills4
Hancock Park2
Hawthorne2
Hollywood7
Hollywood Hills2
Inglewood2
Koreatown1
La Mirada3
Lake Balboa1
Lakewood1
Lancaster3
Lawndale1
Lomita5
Lynwood1
Manhattan Beach6
Mar Vista3
Melrose11
Miracle Mile1
Monterey Park2
North Hollywood5
Northridge1
Pacific Palisades6
Palms1
Park La Brea4
Playa Vista1
Redondo Beach1
Reseda2
San Dimas1
San Fernando1
San Pedro1
Santa Clarita4
Santa Monica4
Santa Monica Mountains2
Sherman Oaks6
South El Monte1
South Pasadena2
South Whittier1
Stevenson Ranch1
Studio City3
Sylmar1
Tarzana6
Torrance2
Tujunga1
University Park1
Valley Glen3
Van Nuys1
Venice4
Vermont Knolls1
Walnut2
West Adams1
West Hills3
West Hollywood15
West Los Angeles3
West Vernon1
Westchester3
Westwood5
Whittier2
Winnetka1
Woodland Hills4
–  Under Investigation39

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.

**Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.            

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

      Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html&nbsp; 

