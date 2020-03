Los Angeles County to Issue Stricter Stay at Home Rules

BY BRIAN HEWS • Thursday March 19, 2020, 3:45 p.m.

HMG-LCCN has learned that in just a couple hours, Los Angeles County will issue more strict stay at home rules due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Essential workers will still be allowed but that category will be defined more strictly.

Residents will still be able to go to the market, doctors appointments and essential day trips.

231 cases have been reported as of today, along with two deaths.

