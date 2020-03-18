These Eight Senators Voted Against the Bail Out Package for Coronavirus Pandemic

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Hey Tennessee, OK (both), Wisconsin, Utah, Kentucky and Nebraska, South Carolina… nice senators you have!

Eight Republican senators voted against the bill, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

The legislation marked the second phase of Congress’ work to address the dire impacts the virus is having on American life. Here’s what it will do:

Offer two weeks of paid sick and family leave to many American workers who are in quarantine, helping a family member with COVID-19 or who have children whose schools have closed. Workers will get 100% of their normal salary.

A total of 12 weeks of paid leave to many of those who have children whose schools have closed. Workers would get about 67% of their normal salary for this period.

Bolsters unemployment insurance

Free testing for the coronavirus for those who need it

Boosts food assistance (SNAP) and federal funding for Medicaid

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments