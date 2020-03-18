Cerritos College Board of Trustees Passes Resolution in Response to COVID-19

NORWALK, Calif. – The Cerritos College Board of Trustees held an emergency board meeting on March 16 to take action on the District’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Board took swift action to pass a resolution to authorize the President/Superintendent to take any and all necessary actions to prepare and respond to coronavirus (COVID-19). The authorizations will remain in effect until the end of Cerritos College’s Fiscal Year (June 30, 2020) or when the State of Emergency is lifted by Governor Newsom.

The resolution gives the President/Superintendent and/or his designee increased flexibility to take actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education, and the health and safety of the students and staff at the District sites. Such actions include, but not limited to, the relocation of students and staff, continued daily student transportation, provision of alternative educational program options, directing staff to serve as disaster service workers pursuant to Government Code 3100, and/or make alterations, repairs or improvements to school property.

The College announced on March 13 its decision to move classes online and activate its Emergency Operational Procedures to implement additional preventative strategies to limit the potential spread and transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) on campus.

“As Trustees and public servants, ensuring the health and safety of our students, staff, and their families is our top priority,” said Marisa Perez, president of the Cerritos College Board of Trustees. “We are grateful for President/Superintendent Dr. Jose Fierro’s leadership, and the commitment and flexibility our faculty and staff have demonstrated in this unprecedented situation. The resolution allows us to move the campus support functions online as further social distancing measures are required to protect employees and their families’ health. We also want to continue to provide education and support services to our students.”

For more information about Cerritos College’s efforts concerning COVID-19, please visit: www.cerritos.edu/shs/covid-19.htm

