Two Drive Thru Coronavirus Testing Centers Open In Orange County

STAFF REPORT

Two medical centers in Orange County are the first to begin drive-thru swabbing for coronavirus.

The drive-thru testing are rumored to be a part of the Providence Health system, but a spokesman for Providence would not confirm the locations.

68 deaths have been reported around the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The locations were posted on at least one social media site, leading to long lines and some crowds.

Providence spokesman James Chisum told the OCR that the hospital system, which includes 12 locations in Southern California, is rolling out the drive-thru centers at “strategic locations” throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. But he declined to disclose the locations.

