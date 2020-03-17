REPORT: Two Test Positive for Coronavirus in La Mirada

BY BRIAN HEWS
CBS news is reporting two cases two people have tested positive for caronavirus in La Mirada.
|
Cases By City:
|
Alhambra
|
2
|
Arcadia
|
1
|
Beverly Hills
|
1
|
Boyle Heights
|
5
|
Carson
|
1
|
Culver City
|
2
|
Diamond Bar
|
2
|
Encino
|
3
|
Gardena
|
1
|
Glendale
|
2
|
Glendora
|
1
|
Granada Hills
|
3
|
Inglewood
|
2
|
Koreatown
|
1
|
La Mirada
|
2
|
Lancaster
|
1
|
Manhattan Beach
|
3
|
Melrose
|
2
|
Northridge
|
1
|
San Dimas
|
1
|
San Pedro
|
1
|
Santa Clarita and Stevenson Ranch
|
3
|
Santa Monica
|
1
|
Sherman Oaks
|
2
|
Silverlake
|
1
|
South Pasadena
|
1
|
Tarzana
|
5
|
Torrance
|
2
|
Venice
|
1
|
West Adams
|
1
|
West Hills
|
3
|
West Hollywood
|
5
|
West Vernon
|
1
|
Westchester
|
1
|
Los Angeles City (Neighborhood <25,000)
|
11
|
Still Investigating
Powered by Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply