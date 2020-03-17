IMCL ________________________________ CCPA ________________________________ ________________________________

REPORT: Two Test Positive for Coronavirus in La Mirada

BY BRIAN HEWS

CBS news is reporting two cases two people have tested positive for caronavirus in La Mirada.

Cases By City:

  

Alhambra

2

Arcadia

1

Beverly Hills

1

Boyle Heights

5

Carson

1

Culver City

2

Diamond Bar

2

Encino

3

Gardena

1

Glendale

2

Glendora

1

Granada Hills

3

Inglewood

2

Koreatown

1

La Mirada

2

Lancaster

1

Manhattan Beach

3

Melrose

2

Northridge

1

San Dimas

1

San Pedro

1

Santa Clarita and Stevenson Ranch

3

Santa Monica

1

Sherman Oaks

2

Silverlake

1

South Pasadena

1

Tarzana

5

Torrance

2

Venice

1

West Adams

1

West Hills

3

West Hollywood

5

West Vernon

1

Westchester

1

Los Angeles City (Neighborhood <25,000)

11

Still Investigating

  

