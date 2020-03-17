REPORT: Two Test Positive for Coronavirus in La Mirada

BY BRIAN HEWS

CBS news is reporting two cases two people have tested positive for caronavirus in La Mirada.

Cases By City: Alhambra 2 Arcadia 1 Beverly Hills 1 Boyle Heights 5 Carson 1 Culver City 2 Diamond Bar 2 Encino 3 Gardena 1 Glendale 2 Glendora 1 Granada Hills 3 Inglewood 2 Koreatown 1 La Mirada 2 Lancaster 1 Manhattan Beach 3 Melrose 2 Northridge 1 San Dimas 1 San Pedro 1 Santa Clarita and Stevenson Ranch 3 Santa Monica 1 Sherman Oaks 2 Silverlake 1 South Pasadena 1 Tarzana 5 Torrance 2 Venice 1 West Adams 1 West Hills 3 West Hollywood 5 West Vernon 1 Westchester 1 Los Angeles City (Neighborhood <25,000) 11 Still Investigating

