Orange County Health Office Issues Order to Close All Dine-In Restaurants and Bars

County Health Officer Dr. Nicole Quick issued a Health Officer’s order today “to protect the health and well-being of Orange County residents.”

The order will run through March 31.

All public and private gatherings of any number of people including at work, and occurring outside a single household are living unit are now prohibited.

Only essential activities will now be allowed.

All bars and other establishments that serve alcohol, and do not serve food, shall close along with all restaurants and other business establishes that serve food on site.

All food shall be served by delivery or through pick up or drive thru.

READ ORDER

