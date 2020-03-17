Hawaiian Gardens Declares Local Emergency

STAFF REPORT

At a March 16, 2020 Special Council Meeting, the Hawaiian Gardens City Council passed a Resolution declaring a local emergency in the City of Hawaiian Gardens due to the potential health, safety, and security ramifications relating to novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The City Council also passed a Resolution authorizing the use of City reserve funds during the local emergency.



“The impact of coronavirus is not pretty and there is a lot of uncertainty. We have to do what is reasonable and suitable for Hawaiian Gardens without increasing fear and panic,” said Mayor Jesse Alvarado. “I hope we will all continue to be responsible and follow the advice of health experts to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”



The decisions (unanimous of those present) follow a local emergency declaration from Los Angeles County and increasingly detailed recommendations from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH), the California Governor’s Office, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the federal government. Another factor in the Council’s decisions was the temporary closing of The Gardens Casino this past weekend. Nearly 70 percent of the City’s General Fund budget comes from Gardens Casino revenues.



“If the Gardens Casino is truly closed for two weeks, the City would stand to lose approximately $500,000 to $600,000 in funding,” said City Manager Ernie Hernandez.



Until further notice:

City Hall will be closed to the public. In-person visits are available by appointment only.

The City will not hold large events. The annual Easter Egg Hunt, Carnival, and Arbor Day celebration (originally scheduled for April 11, April 17-19, and April 25 respectively) are therefore cancelled.

All City recreation activities and facilities will be canceled/closed. See hgcity.org/hg/?p=13438 for full details.

The Mayor or Vice Mayor may cancel or postpone a City Council meeting in the interest of public health after conferring with the City Manager.

The County of Los Angeles has declared that all bars, wineries, and breweries in the County must close. Restaurants may remain open for take-out only.

The City of Hawaiian Gardens will continue to publish important City-specific updates on its website (hgcity.org) and its social media sites. For more detailed information about coronavirus, the City urges community members to visit the L.A. County Department of Public Health website (publichealth.lacounty.gov), CA Department of Public Health website (www.cdph.ca.gov), or the CDC website (www.cdc.gov).

