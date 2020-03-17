Gov. Newsom Calls For All Dine-In Restaurants to Close

From EATER.COM and San Jose Mercury News

California Governor Gavin Newsom has expanded his call for extraordinary restaurant measures to help prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, saying late Monday night that all restaurants statewide should suspend dine-in service for the foreseeable future. The “new guidance,” as the San Jose Mercury News puts it, is not an enforceable mandate — but it could turn into one.

In a public address late Monday evening, Newsom called for the “alignment” of different policies at the city, county, and state levels, specifically citing Bay Area counties, the City of Los Angeles, and Los Angeles County’s mandates that all restaurants cease dine-in service.

The full press conference can be seen here. In a later written statement, Newsom added the following specific bullet points regarding different types of food and beverage businesses.

