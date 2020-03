SOURCES: LA County’s Emergency Operations Center Fully Operational

Share this:

Tweet

Email



STAFF REPORT

HMG-LCCN has learned that LA County’s Emergency Operation Center is, as of today, fully operational in preparation for the coronavirus pandemic that is gripping the state.

The source inside the center indicated that they had not seen the fully operational stance in 10 years.

Yesterday, sources told HMG-LCCN that California Governor Gavin Newsom was preparing to lock down the state.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments