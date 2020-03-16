Norwalk Modifies City Hall Hours, Launches Hotline and More to Help Slow Spread of COVID-19

STAFF REPORT

Norwalk, CA– As a continuation of the City of Norwalk’s aggressive efforts to help slow the transmission of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the City has implemented the following:

Launched a hotline for general questions available M-F 8 am – 8 pm; 562-929-5760

City Hall will be open only for essential services by appointment. Building and Safety: 562-929-5733 Planning: 562-929-5744 Housing: 562-929-5588 Transportation: 562-929-5550 / 12650 Imperial Highway





Suspension of parking citations for street sweeping (unless it poses a public hazard)

Encouragement of viewing Council meeting via public access channel or website and submitting public comment via email Charter Ch.3 Frontier Ch. 32 Website via www.norwalk.org/city-hall/meeting-agendas-393 [email protected]



These recent measures follow the previous suspension of City-sponsored events and programming through March, and closure of the Norwalk Arts & Sports Complex and modified hours to the Norwalk Senior Center. All measures follow State and County guidelines.

The City of Norwalk remains committed to the safety and well-being of our community and will expand all efforts to assist our vulnerable populations.

As recommended by the CDC, to help combat the virus’ spread, please continue the following precautions:

o Frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

o Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

o Cover cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away or sneeze or cough into your elbow.

o Avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing.

o Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

o Stay home if feeling sick.

The situation is ever-evolving and we anticipate further measures by the State and County, and City staff continues to be in contact with partner agencies. As information on coronavirus evolves, the City will continue sharing information and expanding preparedness measures to ensure the safety of its residents. For more information on coronavirus, visit www.norwalk.org/city-hall/departments/public-safety/norwalk-emergency-management-office/preparing-for-emergenciesor publichealth.lacounty.gov/.

