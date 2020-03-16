Norwalk Modifies City Hall Hours, Launches Hotline and More to Help Slow Spread of COVID-19

STAFF REPORT
Norwalk, CA– As a continuation of the City of Norwalk’s aggressive efforts to help slow the transmission of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the City has implemented the following:
These recent measures follow the previous suspension of City-sponsored events and programming through March, and closure of the Norwalk Arts & Sports Complex and modified hours to the Norwalk Senior Center. All measures follow State and County guidelines.
The City of Norwalk remains committed to the safety and well-being of our community and will expand all efforts to assist our vulnerable populations.
As recommended by the CDC, to help combat the virus’ spread, please continue the following precautions:
o Frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
o Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
o Cover cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away or sneeze or cough into your elbow.
o Avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing.
o Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
o Stay home if feeling sick.
The situation is ever-evolving and we anticipate further measures by the State and County, and City staff continues to be in contact with partner agencies. As information on coronavirus evolves, the City will continue sharing information and expanding preparedness measures to ensure the safety of its residents. For more information on coronavirus, visit www.norwalk.org/city-hall/departments/public-safety/norwalk-emergency-management-office/preparing-for-emergenciesor publichealth.lacounty.gov/.
Powered by Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply