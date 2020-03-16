COMMUNITY CANDIDATE AND CHALLENGER EFREN MARTINEZ TOP VOTE-GETTER IN THE 59THAD PRIMARY ELECTION SOUTH LOS ANGELES VOTES FOR NEW LEADERSHIP

(South Los Angeles, CA)– Efren Martinez, Marine Corps Veteran, sends shockwaves in historic and unprecedented primary win against 7-year incumbent Assemblymember representing South Los Angeles. The voters of historic South Central Los Angeles and the 59thAssembly District have spoken and propelled Efren Martinez as the top candidate garnering the most votes; with over 50% of the latest total votes cast in three-way Tuesday’s Primary Election. As a testament of his community roots, Efren Martinez’s campaign logged over 4,376 resident volunteer hours. Now Efren’s community campaign moves on to the General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

For years South Los Angeles has been forgotten, neglected, and this election result is a clear signal to Sacramento that there is a need for change, time to end politics as usual and a new vision for South Los Angeles. The 59thAssembly District is one of the most economically challenged communities, where 31.4% live below the poverty line, more than double the rate in California, and the per capita income is at $14,158 (Source: Census data: ACS 2018).

“But let me be clear – this fight is not over until our voices are heard and represented in Sacramento. We are fighting for transformative change and for our fair share of resources for everyone in the district. I entered this race so that our voices can be heard and to bring back the respect and dignity that our communities deserve. We are just getting started!” – Efren Martinez

