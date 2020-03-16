City of Cerritos response to COVID-19

The City of Cerritos is monitoring daily the status of the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Following the recommendations of county, state and federal public health officials, the City of Cerritos has taken the following actions in the interest of protecting public health and safety:

City Hall

• City Hall will be open to the public for conducting essential business only during regular operating hours.

• Queues for service at public counters will be established to promote social distancing.

• The public is encouraged to utilize online services and to communicate by telephone whenever possible.

• The phone number for City Hall is (562) 860-0311.

Cerritos Sheriff’s Station/Community Safety Center

• The Cerritos Sheriff’s Station/Community Safety Center will remain open 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

Cerritos Library

• Beginning Monday, March 16, the Cerritos Library will be closed through at least the end of March and until further notice.

• All programs and classes are canceled through at least the end of March and until further notice.

• Due dates for borrowed library materials due now will be automatically extended through March 31, 2020 and customers can return materials in drop boxes located at the Cerritos Civic Center, Cerritos Park East and Liberty Park.

• Cerritos Library staff members are available to assist patrons by telephone as follows: o Adult reference, e-book and research database questions – (562) 916-1342 o Children’s reference questions – (562) 916-1343 o Circulation and library card/account questions – (562) 916-1340 o Facility reservation information – (562) 916-1388 • Cerritos Library’s cloudLibrary and hoopla digital books and media services and online research databases are available to cardholders.



Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park

• Beginning Monday, March 16, the Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park will be closed through at least the end of March and until further notice.

• All programs and classes are canceled through at least the end of March and until further notice.

• Special arrangements will be made for the lunch program. Please call (562) 916-8550 for information.

• Cerritos Dial-A-Ride services continue to be available to qualifying residents.

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

• All Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) shows through the end of April have been canceled or postponed. The Ticket Office will be contacting ticket buyers.

• For more information, call the CCPA at (562) 916-8500.

Recreation Services

• Beginning Monday, March 16, the Cerritos Olympic Swim & Fitness Center and Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course will be closed through at least the end of March and until further notice.

• Beginning Monday, March 16, the Cerritos Park East, Liberty Park and Heritage Park community center indoor facilities will be closed through at least the end of March and until further notice. All outdoor facilities will be open during regular operating hours.

• All Recreation Services programs and classes are canceled through at least the end of March and until further notice.

• For more information, call the Recreation Services Division at (562) 916-1254.

Special Events

• The Youth Basketball Awards Nights on Monday, March 16 has been canceled.

• The Cerritos Resident Talent Show on Saturday, April 4 has been canceled.

• The Easter Egg Hunts on Saturday, April 11 have been canceled.

• The Community Spring Festival on Friday, April 24-Sunday, April 26 has been canceled.

• The Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 25 has been canceled.

Public Meetings

• The Community Safety Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 will be held to provide members with an update on the current status of COVID-19 efforts.

• The Fine Arts and Historical Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19 has been canceled.

• The Let Freedom Ring Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 25 has been canceled.

• The City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26 will be held.

• The Property Preservation Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 has been canceled.

• The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 1 has been canceled.

• The City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 9 will be held.

• The City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 23 will be held.

• The Property Preservation Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 has been canceled.

• For more information, call the Office of the City Clerk/Treasurer at (562) 916-1248.

