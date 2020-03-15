SOURCES: California Governor Gavin Newsom Will Announce a ‘Lock Down’ of California on Tuesday

Gov. Newsom at presser taking questions about the coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO COURTESY KPBS.ORG.

BY BRIAN HEWS

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has received texts and emails from reliable sources indicating California Governor Gavin Newsom will announce a “lock down” of the sixth largest economy in the world on Tuesday morning to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The sources said that Newsom wants to move from containment to stopping the spread, and that he said the oft-used health measures of separating the sick and isolating their contacts are not enough.

The sources did not know the extent of the actions Newsom will take, but said that he finally realized more stringent actions are needed beyond what he has implemented, as reported in the Los Angeles Times.

