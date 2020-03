MARCH 15: 16 Additional Coronavirus Confirmations in LA County, Total is Now 69

BY BRIAN HEWS



March 15, 2020 1:00 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health tweeted out 1/2 hour ago that 16 new cases were confirmed in the county.

One case could not identify how they got the virus, three were from traveling, two were healthcare workers exposed, four came in contact with somebody who had the virus, five are requiring more testing, and one was the report from Long Beach yesterday.

