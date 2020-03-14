Montebello Unified School District to Close/Dismiss Schools

STATEMENT FROM MUSD

Montebello, CA – After an Emergency Special Board of Education meeting, the Montebello Unified School District has decided to close/dismiss all schools within the Montebello Unified School District. School closure/dismissal will begin immediately on Monday, March 16, 2020 and continue for two weeks until Friday, March 27, 2020. During this period the District will assess the situation.

This closure/dismissal is an extra measure of protection for our students, families, and personnel. This decision was made after careful deliberation and recommendation from the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

“We are living through an unprecedented health crisis,” said Board President Uribe, “but rest assured our Board of Education will continue to take swift and appropriate action and allocate resources to protect the health and safety of our students, families, and employees.”

We would like to reiterate that at this time, we do not have any presumptive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our schools but we are taking this extraordinary step to protect public health. We will continue to collaborate with public health officials and monitor this ongoing and rapid changing situation.

“Today our Board of Education took decisive action to protect our communities,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Anthony Martinez, “We appreciate the support and understanding of our students, families, and personnel as we work collaboratively through this process.”

Montebello Unified School District encourages students to stay home and minimize social contact as much as possible to keep caregivers and adult family members safe and healthy. We are collaborating with our local and state agencies to extend additional resources that might be available to our families during this difficult time. The District is working diligently on continuing the learning process, and providing meals for our students who may rely on them.

