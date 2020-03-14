GARDENS CASINO TEMPORARILY CLOSES

Share this:

Tweet

Email



In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Gardens Casino closed their doors today at noon, seen here is a picture of one of the card rooms.

STAFF REPORT • March 14, 2020, 3:35 p.m.

The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens has temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a statement was released today to Hews Media Group.

To Our Valued Customers,

Your health and safety and that of our employees is of paramount importance. While there have been no reported cases of coronavirus at the Gardens Casino, we and the other major Los Angeles County casinos have determined that we must temporarily close to help slow the transmission of this virus and to comply with directives issued by Governor Gavin Newsom and other public health officials.

This closure will be temporary and we plan to re-open as soon as possible based upon the best available information. We will post updates to our website and through social media as they occur.

During the cessation of operations the Gardens Casino will be open every day from 10 am to 12 pm (noon) and from 5 pm to 7 pm for your convenience should you wish to cash out chips or access your player bank or safe deposit box. Our on-site team members are happy to assist you with that process.

Thank you very much for your patronage, your loyalty and your understanding as we navigate this difficult time.

Keith Sharp, attorney for the Gardens Casino, told HMG-LCCN, “we want to assure our employees that we will be in constant contact with them through social media, text alerts and phone calls, and through our website. We will be paying our employees for the entire pay period and will continue to pay for benefits so they have health coverage through this entire ordeal. We also want to let them know they can cash out any sick pay or vacation time they have accrued.”

Sharp also told HMG LCCN that any food left in the Casino will be donated to local food banks, including the Hawaiian Gardens Food Bank.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments