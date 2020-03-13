Statement From ABCUSD on Closure of Schools

Dear Families:

Today, on March 13, 2020, the ABC Unified School District Board of Education, during an emergency meeting, authorized me to close all schools for two weeks. Students will not attend schools from March 16, 2020 to March 27, 2020. The District office will be closed to the public.

School campuses and offices will be closed with the exception of scheduled breakfast and lunch services. Schools that serve breakfast will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

The decision to close schools was based on the careful consideration of the Board and District leadership. This action is at the recommendation of the Los Angeles County Office of Education, and is an action being taken by many of our neighboring school districts. We will assess the situation to determine if we can reopen after this two-week period or if we need to extend the school closures.

The District’s Information and Technology team continues to work on a virtual learning program in the event that the dismissal lasts for an extended period of time. If enacted, we will provide specific information to you about how this program will work.

The safety of our students and staff is at the heart of every decision we make.

These are extraordinary times for our community, state, and country. We will continue to monitor the novel coronavirus and keep you informed as we move through this situation.

