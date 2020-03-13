Montebello Unified Board calls meeting for tomorrow to close schools

The Montebello Unified School District Board of Education will be meet tomorrow, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the District headquarters.

Discussion will include closing of Montebello Unified schools, continuity of education, and meals for students.

District officials continue to follow closely the recommendations of The Department of Public Health and the Los Angeles County Office of Education. Details for the meeting can be found below:

What: Emergency Board of Education Meeting Location: District Headquarters – 123 S. Montebello Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640 When: Saturday, March 14, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. Why: Agenda includes discussion of closing of schools, continued learning, and meals for students.

