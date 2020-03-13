Hawaiian Gardens Cancels Events Until Further Notice, Sanitizes Facilities in Response to Novel Coronavirus

Share this:

Tweet

Email



HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA – The City of Hawaiian Gardens is taking measures to proactively respond to the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by implementing temporary changes to City plans and operations. Among these changes will be the cancellation of upcoming large-scale City events, including the annual Carnival, Easter Egg Hunt, and the postponement of the annual Arbor Day event. The City is also taking additional actions to sanitize City facilities, and granting more flexibility to the public and City Council in regard to meeting scheduling. Additional actions and details related to impact on City services will be forthcoming and residents will be updated as soon as possible.



“Given the evolving nature of the Coronavirus situation, Hawaiian Gardens is doing what is necessary to protect the health and safety of our residents,” says Mayor Jesse Alvarado. “We are also hiring additional staff to maintain sanitary conditions at all City facilities. While we’re disappointed in the cancellation of some beloved City events, I am proud of our staff and Council for taking the necessary precautions to protect our City. We will continue to monitor this situation and notify the public of any further actions.”



Current impacts on City facilities and operations include the following:



City Events:

In accordance with State guidelines, the City will not hold large events in the near future to help reduce community spread of the virus. The annual Easter Egg Hunt, Carnival, and Arbor Day celebration (originally scheduled for April 11, April 17-19, and April 25 respectively) are therefore cancelled.



City Recreation:

In addition, the following recreation activities and locations will be canceled/closed until further notice:

Fedde Sports Complex (per ABCUSD and different sport and nonprofit organizations)

Youth Sports (per SCMAF)

Adult Sports (per CAL SOUTH)

Swim Team (per USA Swim)

Rugby (per USA Rugby)

Boxing (per USA Boxing)

Weight Room

Zumba

Senior Center (Senior lunch program remains in effect with modifications)

Excursions

City Facilities:

Hawaiian Gardens City Council took action Tuesday, March 10, to approve additional resources to invest in sanitary measures to ensure the continued operation of the city. These measures include hiring additional staff to disinfect the Senior Center buses and all City-run facilities daily. Frequently used areas, such as bathrooms, will be fully sanitized multiple times per day. The City has also installed additional hand sanitizing stations at city facilities.



City Operations:

Per a City Council resolution passed on March 10, Hawaiian Gardens’ Mayor or Vice Mayor may cancel or postpone a City Council meeting in the interest of public health after conferring with the City Manager. Similarly, the Council may take certain immediate actions to respond to COVID-19 before the next regularly scheduled meeting. As a reminder, council meetings are live-streamed via the City website. Anyone who is concerned about attending City Council meetings in person is able to watch from home in real time.

Currently, the following City facilities and services remain open and in operation:



Youth Scholarship Program

Ambassador Scholarship Program

Adult Scholarship Program

Teen Center

Youth Dance Class

Karate

Senior Lunch Program (participants will have their meals delivered or they will pick up and take home)

Public Transportation

C Robert Lee Game Room

Racquetball

Lee Ware Park

Clarkdale Park

Computer Lab

Community Outreach Services

Tattoo Removal Program

AARP Tax Assistance

Facility Rentals (under 250 capacity)

For more detailed information about coronavirus, the City urges community members to visit the L.A. County Department of Public Health website (publichealth.lacounty.gov), CA Department of Public Health website (www.cdph.ca.gov), or the CDC website (www.cdc.gov).

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments