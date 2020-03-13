BREAKING: LAUSD Will Close Schools Beginning Monday March 16

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Friday Mar. 13, 2020 • 9:22 a.m.

The coronavirus has prompted LAUSD officials to close the nation’s second-largest school district beginning Monday in hopes of slowing the outbreak.

The decision to close was announced after a closed-door meeting Friday.

California has now entered a critical new phase in the fight to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner and San Diego Superintendent Cindy Martin said in a joint statement. “There is evidence the virus is already present in the communities we serve, and our efforts now must be aimed at preventing its spread. We

believe closing the state’s two largest school districts will make an important contribution to the effort.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments