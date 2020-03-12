IMCL ________________________________ CCPA ________________________________ ________________________________

HMG-LCCN SWEEPSTAKES: Win a $100 Eureka Burger Gift Card; 2nd & 3rd Place Winners Get $50 Gift Cards

HMG-LCCN is partnering with Cerritos Eureka Burger in an exciting sweepstakes contest that will start Friday Mar. 13 at 6 a.m. and run until Saturday April 11.

No purchase is necessary, with one lucky winner receiving a $100 gift card from Eureka; two others will win $50 gift cards.

In addition, two Splash! Buccaneer Bay passes valued at $46 will be available to two lucky winners!

Information can be found here on Saturday morning or on social media at: 

Facebook @therealcerritosnews 

Twitter @cerritosnews  

Instagram @cerritosnews

So come back here tomorrow and enter to win or look for the EUREKA SWEEPSTAKES BUTTON ON THE TOP OF OUR WEBSITE. Good luck!

