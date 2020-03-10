Man Found Shot in Norwalk

STAFF REPORT

A man was found fatally shot in Norwalk Monday, authorities called it a gang-related incident.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about shots fired around 4:00 a.m. on the 15400 block of Lefloss Avenue.

The victim was found in an alley with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was described as being in his 30s, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators late learned that the victim heard a noise outside his home in went out to investigate, and was shot.

The shooter or shooters then ran away from the scene, officials said.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call homicide bureau investigators at 323-890-5500

