Harvard wants students to move out in 5 days in bid to ‘de-densify’ campus over coronavirus

School’s out for the summer and it’s not even spring.

Harvard University is moving to virtual classes because of the novel coronavirus outbreak and the university is asking students to move out of their dorms in five days, according to university spokeswoman Rachael Dane.

“Harvard College students have been asked to move out of their Houses and First-Year Dorms by Sunday, March 15, in an effort to de-densify our community,” Dane told CNN in an email.

