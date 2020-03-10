Cerritos High PTSA Fundraiser at Friday’s and Islands in Cerritos Mar. 11

STAFF REPORT

The Cerritos High PTSA Will be holding a fundraiser tomorrow March 11 at two restaurants in the Cerritos Towne Center.

Both Islands Restaurant and TGI Friday’s are participating in the fundraiser.

20% of meal, excluding alcohol, tax, and gratuity, will be donated to the organization.

Friday’s will be holding there is from 11 AM to closing, the fundraising at Island starts at 4 PM and runs until closing.

You must present the flyer below to receive your discount, you can click on the flyer and print from your browser or simply show the manager a picture with your phone.

Address for Friday’s is 12721 Towne Center Drive, for Islands it is 12751 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos, 90703.

