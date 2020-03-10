BREAKING: Suspect shot and killed in Bell Gardens after carjacking

BY BRIAN HEWS

This morning, the Bell Gardens Police Department chased a carjacking suspect to his home on the 7700 block of Eastern Avenue in Bell Gardens.

The suspect, who was wanted on other charges, barricaded himself in the house, according to the police, record shows that two guns were registered at that address.

Negotiators attempted to drive him out of the house but the suspect repeatedly yelled “I’m not coming out you’re going to have to kill me.”

After hours of negotiations, the sheriffs were forced to enter the house and a gun fight ensued, with officers shooting the suspect.

No officers were hurt in the altercation.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he died a few hours later.

