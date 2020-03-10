4th Annual Young Latinas Empowerment Conference at Cerritos College This Friday

Share this:

Tweet

Email



STAFF REPORT

On Friday, March 13th, 2020at Cerritos Community College,we will be hosting our 4th AnnualYoung Latinas Empowerment Conference.

The conference will be from 9:00amto 1:30pm. The conference will consist of a keynote speaker, presentations, a panel and raffles. Participants will be provided breakfast and lunch. Many influential Latinas and community leaders have already committed to helping ensure a successful conference.

As you know, young Latinas face cultural, economic, and educational barriers to finishing high school and entering & completing college. Challenges such as immigration status, poverty, discrimination, low self-esteem, higher rates of depression and attempted suicide, gender stereotypes, limited English proficiency and cultural emphasis on loyalty to family are all barriers to educational success. Latinas may be expected to take on additional duties as caregivers, such as helping to watch younger siblings or help care for elderly family members. They may be expected to live with their parents until they are married, making it difficult to leave home to go away to college.

Four years ago, a group of Latina elected and community leaders came together to plan a conference to empower young Latinas. Through the year we fundraise and build relationships to plan for a successful event. The committee volunteers their time for the conference.

Approximately 200 participants from 6 different districts join us at the conference. The conference is open to all young ladies.

For more information regarding the conference, please contact Letty Mendoza at 562-569-1984 or at [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments