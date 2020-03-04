La Palma Appoints Conal McNamara as New City Manager

After a comprehensive nationwide recruitment, the La Palma City Council appointed Conal McNamara as their next city manager. The City Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of McNamara at its meeting on March 3, 2020.

Mr. McNamara will come to the City of La Palma with over 25 years of local government experience, having recently served as the Director of Community Development for the City of Whittier since 2014. In that role, he oversaw the planning, building & safety, economic development, and housing divisions.



Before serving the City of Whittier, McNamara served as the Assistant Economic and Community Development Director for the City of Azusa. Additionally, he has worked for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works as a land development project manager after serving as a land use planning deputy for a Los Angeles County Supervisor. McNamara began his professional career as a city planner for the cities of Irvine, San Bernardino, and Santa Clarita. He holds undergraduate degrees in Political Science and Social Ecology from the University of California, Irvine, and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from California State University, Northridge.





Mayor Peter L. Kim shared the Council’s excitement in welcoming McNamara to La Palma. “Conal has a terrific record of success in his prior employment and exceptional ratings from those he has worked alongside.” “For our City, he possesses important skills that can potentially take La Palma to the next level, and the entire Council looks forward to introducing him to the community.”

“It is quite an honor to have been selected as La Palma’s next city manager,” said McNamara. “I am eager to get to know the community and provide exceptional City services to all La Palma residents.”His first day in La Palma will be April 1, 2020.

