Cerritos Center Welcomes Back LEA SALONGA

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Warmly Welcomes Back

Tony Winner Lea Salonga

on Sat., April 11, 2020, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Tony Award winner Lea Salonga revisits the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $70.

Embraced around the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, LEA SALONGA is best known for her Tony-winning role in the smash hit musical Miss Saigon. The first Asian to play Eponine and later Fantine in the Broadway musical Les Misérables, the singer-actress has also won the Olivier Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Theatre World Awards for her musical theater roles. In 2002, Salonga assumed the role of a Chinese immigrant in a Broadway reinterpretation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Flower Drum Song. With her in the lead role, the show garnered multiple wins and nominations, including “Lead Actress in a Musical” from the LA Stage Alliance’s Ovation Awards. The Salonga-led Broadway revival cast album was also a top contender at the 2003 Grammy Awards for “Best Musical Show Album.” The songstress recently performed in the revival of Once on This Island, earning a Grammy nomination for “Best Musical Theater Album.”

Salonga has also appeared on the Broadway production of

Allegiance, a musical inspired and developed by celebrated actor George Takei about a Japanese-American family forced into an internment camp during World War II. Salonga garnered a Craig Noel nomination for “Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical” for Allegiance. Salonga began her recording career at age 10 with Small Voice, which received a Gold certification. Her albums include Bahaghari and the live album Blurred Lines. Throughout her illustrious career, she has performed with a long list of notables, including the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, the New York Pops, legendary Pop-Opera quartet Il Divo, and Grammy winner Patti Austin.

For tickets or more information on this performance, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

# # #

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

