Asm. Majority Leader Ian Calderon Eyeing Potential 2026 Lieutenant Governor Run

Share this:

Tweet

Email



STAFF REPORT

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has received a flyer that indicates Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon, who said in November he was not running for re-election “to be closer to his family,” is eyeing a potential run for California Lieutenant Governor in 2026.

The flyer invites potential donors to a March 17 evening reception at Oishii Sushi in Sacramento.

Different sponsorship levels are offered from $1,500 to $2,500 and from $4,700 to $7,800.

Calderon, a Democrat from Whittier, was elected in 2012 to represent the 57th District in southeast Los Angeles County, he later became the youngest majority leader in March 2016.

The campaign ID# is 1424007, with an office at 777 Figueroa St, Suite 4050 in Los Angeles.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments