Red Cross blood donation opportunities March 1-15

(Feb. 24, 2020) — The American Red Cross urges the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.



Every day, thousands of patients depend on blood donations to help save their lives – patients like Heath Cornford who spent his first 217 days of life in the hospital. Born in February 2018 with an abnormal narrowing of the heart, Heath has undergone many complex surgeries – including a heart transplant – and required a number of blood transfusions.



“I can’t tell you how thankful we are for the lifesaving donations that saved our son,” said his mom, Mylinda Cornford. “Blood is something you can donate for free. You can make an impact, save a life and give back to your community.”



Heath recently celebrated his second birthday and is a thriving, energetic toddler.



Be a hero for patients in need

Heroes of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to provide hope and help for patients across the country. Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.



Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-15:

Los Angeles



Alhambra

3/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, 900 S. Fremont Ave

3/4/2020: 6:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, 900 S. Fremont Ave

3/7/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alhambra Masonic Lodge, 9 W Woodward

3/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, 100 S Raymond Ave.



Arcadia

3/2/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr



Artesia

3/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Angeles Institute, 17100 Pioneer Blvd Suite 170



Baldwin Park

3/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center, 1011 Baldwin Park Blvd



Burbank

3/5/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

3/5/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Burbank Adult School, 3811 Allan Ave

3/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way



Canyon Country

3/12/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Leona Cox Elementary School, 18643 Oakmoor St



Cerritos

3/2/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., City of Cerritos Library, 18025 Bloomfield Ave



Chatsworth

3/15/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chatsworth Foursquare Church, 10210 Canoga Avenue



Claremont

3/6/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pomona Valley Health Centers, 1601 Monte Vista Ave

3/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd



Commerce

3/3/2020: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Department of Health, 5555 Ferguson St.



Culver City

3/2/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Veterans Memorial Complex, 4117 Overland Avenue

3/12/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Veterans Memorial Complex, 4117 Overland Avenue

3/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Julian Dixon Library, 4975 Overland Ave



El Monte

3/6/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Arroyo High School, 4921 N. Cedar Avenue



El Segundo

3/12/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St



Gardena

3/9/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Serra High School, 14830 Van Ness Ave.

3/10/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W 162nd Street



Glendale

3/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.

3/3/2020: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Verdugo Hills Hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd.

3/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., YWCA, 735 E Lexington Drive

3/7/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.

3/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.



Granada Hills

3/14/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department FS #87, 10124 Balboa Blvd



Hacienda Heights

3/8/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Hsi Lai Temple, 3456 Glenmark Dr



Huntington Park

3/4/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alliance Collins Family College Ready High School, 2071 Saturn Ave



La Puente

3/2/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santana High School, 341 S La Seda Road

3/15/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Louis of France Catholic Church, 13935 Temple Street



Lake View Ter

3/13/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Community Charter Early College High School, 11500 Eldridge Ave



Lakewood

3/15/2020: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St Pancratius Catholic Church, 3519 St. Pancratius Place



Lancaster

3/2/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Antelope Valley College QUAD, 3041 W Avenue K

3/5/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., New Vista Middle School, 753 E Ave K 2



Long Beach

3/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/1/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Cornelius Catholic Church, 5500 Warlow Rd

3/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/5/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/6/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., LD Products, 3700 Cover St

3/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/12/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bixby Center, 3501 Atlantic Ave

3/13/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St

3/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St



Los Angeles

3/1/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church, 2023 E Nadeau Street

3/1/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Agatha Catholic Church, 2646 S. Mansfield Ave

3/2/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Collins & Katz Family YMCA, 1466 Westgate Ave

3/3/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alpha Gamma Omega Fraternity, 2831 University Ave

3/3/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santee Education Complex, 1921 S Maple Avenue

3/4/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Los Angeles City College Quad Area, 855 N Vermont Ave

3/4/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., California State University Los Angeles, 5300 Paseo Rancho Castilla

3/4/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Los Angeles Personnel Department, 520 E. Temple Street

3/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., FourFortyFour South Flower, 444 South Flower Street, 25th Floor

3/5/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Station 5, 8900 Emerson Ave

3/9/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Avenue

3/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Douglas Emmett Wilshire Bundy Plaza, 12121 Wilshire Blvd

3/10/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Civic Center Hall of Administration, 500 W Temple St.

3/11/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Onni Times Square Tenants and Neighbors, 145 S. Spring Street

3/11/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rockhill Management 5900 Wilshire, 5900 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 900

3/12/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Laces High School, 5931 W 18th Street

3/14/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Station 59, 2117 S Butler Ave



Montebello

3/10/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Cantwell Sacred Heart High School, 329 N Garfield Ave.

3/12/2020: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Beverly Hospital, 309 W Beverly Blvd



Northridge

3/3/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Harman International, 8500 Balboa Blvd.

3/8/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Temple Ahavat Shalom, 18200 Rinaldi Place

3/9/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills, 10400 Zelzah Avenue



Norwalk

3/7/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 14134 Clarkdale Ave

3/14/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 14134 Clarkdale Ave



Pacoima

3/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pacoima Charter School, 11016 Norris Ave



Palmdale

3/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P

3/5/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lockheed Martin Visitor Center, 1011 Lockheed Way, Building 600

3/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P

3/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P

3/13/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P



Panorama City

3/7/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Panorama City American Legion Hall, 13553 Reedley Ave



Pasadena

3/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/5/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/5/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., PCC Community Education Center, 3035 E Foothill Blvd

3/6/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/10/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., California Institute of Technology, 399 South Holliston Avenue

3/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/12/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/12/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Marshall Fundamental High School, 990 N. Allen Street

3/13/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103

3/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103



Pomona

3/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/3/2020: 3:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/5/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/6/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/10/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Diamond Ranch High School, 100 Diamond Ranch Drive

3/10/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cal Poly Bronco Student Center, 3801 W. Temple Ave

3/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/11/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cal Poly Bronco Student Center, 3801 W. Temple Ave

3/12/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/12/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cal Poly Bronco Student Center, 3801 W. Temple Ave

3/13/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

3/15/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Knowledge School, 3285 North Garey Avenue



Quartz Hill

3/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Joe Walker Middle School, 5632 W Avenue L-8



Rosemead

3/4/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 1827 Walnut Grove



San Dimas

3/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Life Pacific University, 1100 W Covina Blvd



San Fernando

3/8/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Santa Rosa Catholic Church, 668 S. Workman



San Pedro

3/8/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Battleship IOWA, 250 S. Harbor Blvd



Santa Clarita

3/2/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd

3/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

3/8/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, 22508 Copper Hills

3/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

3/14/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks



Santa Monica

3/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St

3/7/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St

3/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St



Sherman Oaks

3/15/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Francis de Sales, 13368 Valleyheart Drive



Stevenson Ranch

3/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road



Torrance

3/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/5/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/6/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/10/2020: 3:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/12/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/13/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

3/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd



Valley Glen

3/9/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Los Angeles Valley College Monarch Hall, 5800 Fulton Ave



West Covina

3/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., St Christophers Catholic Church, 629 S Glendora Ave

3/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Avenue



Whittier

3/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Avenue

3/3/2020: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Whittier Adult School, 9401 S Painter Ave

3/3/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Whittier Adult School, 9401 S Painter Ave

3/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Whittier College “Office of Student Engagement”, 13406 E. Philadelphia



Woodland Hills

3/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/5/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/5/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pierce College Campus Center Square, 6201 Winnetka

3/6/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/12/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/13/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

3/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave



How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.



Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.



