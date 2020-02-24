KINKY BOOTS AT THE CERRITOS CENTER : WHO’S READY TO GET KINKY?

Share this:

Tweet

Email



KINKY BOOTS is released at the Milan Fashion Week for Shoes, receiving huge approval from the industry. The audience is delighted by over 200 pairs of shoes, tons of feathers and sequins, and incredible vocals.



BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

Winner of six Tony Awards, including best musical, Kinky Boots is running for three weeks only at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts from February 14th to March 1st.

Kinky Boots is the winner of every major Best Musical award from the Grammys to London’s Oliver Award. Based on true events, this large than life tale tells the story of two people with absolutely nothing in common. Charlie has inherited a shoe factory that he never wanted to own and Lola is a fabulous entertainer with wild ideas, while both yearn for a father’s approval.

The story behind this fabulous musical began with Steve Pateman. In his 30’s he had taken over as boss for WJ Brookes – a traditional shoe factory in the village of Earls Barton in Northamptonshire which had existed for more than a century.

Struggling with changes in fashion and competition from abroad, Pateman had started to look for new markets. He was persuaded by an unexpected phone-call to think about expansion into women’s shoes that could support the weight and build of a man, in men’s sizes for transgender people.

The original program documented Pateman’s energetic and good-humored attempts to move into a market he had barely heard of.

The story came to the stage as ‘Kinky Boots’ and in 2012 and officially debuted on Broadway April 2013. Steve Pateman who is a bit more outspoken and flamboyant, was substituted with the more demur character of Charlie Price, played by Lukas Poost and Lacies became personified as Lola, played by Cornelius Jones. Of course there is a romantic tryst between Charlie, his fiancée who wants to turn the factory into condominiums and a factory worker who believes in Charlie’s new expansion to save the business that has been in the family for generations.

The audience is delighted by over 200 pairs of shoes, tons of feathers and sequins, and incredible vocals. It is full of energy and great vibes all about finding yourself and going outside the social norms.

Critics have heralded the stage adaption saying “You should never underestimate the power of a good musical that can make consenting adults yearn to be dancing drag queens in stiletto heeled footwear,” [Variety].

Kinky Boots is about finding your passion, overcoming prejudice and transcending stereotypes.

The musical has a big heart and dances home the message about friendship and acceptance.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments