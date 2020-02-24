Ballroom With a Twist Waltzes Into the Cerritos Center

Ballroom With a Twist

Takes the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

by Storm on Sun., April 5, 2020, 3:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Come see your favorites from Dancing With the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance, serenaded by American Idol finalists – all in one show. Get your groove on in Ballroom With a Twist at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, April 5 at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $65. Ballroom With a Twist is not sponsored by or affiliated with Dancing With the Stars in any capacity. Audiences who can’t get enough of reality television will enjoy BALLROOM WITH A TWIST, starring special guest Carson Kressley, the Emmy-winning TV personality, style expert, and fashion designer from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The 11th anniversary tour also features Dancing With the Stars pro Anna Trebunskaya, two-time Mirror Ball winner Kym Johnson-Herjavec, and alums Damian Whitewood, Dmitry Chaplin, and Chelsie Hightower performing with finalists from So You Think You Can Dance.

The So You Think You Can Dance dancers include Jaymz Tuaileva, Randi Strong, and Magda Fialek. Other dancers are CJ Bair, Anya Fuchs, Tony Pututau, Kateryna Klishyna, and Alla Kocherga. Vocals will be provided by Dani Moz from The Voice and American Idol’s Von Smith, who has worked with Lady Gaga and Postmodern Jukebox.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

