Man Dies After Shooting in Artesia

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Feb, 21, 2020 11:45 a.m.

A man died Friday morning at LRMC from a gun shot wound in an Artesia shooting; the suspect remains at large.

The shooting occurred on the corner of 167th Street and Clarkdale Avenue just after midnight., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.



The victim was taken to LRNC, where he died.

Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments