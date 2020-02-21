Cal-SOAP Career Expo in Huntington Park February 22

Share this:

Tweet

Email



The California Student Opportunity and Access Program (Cal- SOAP) Los Angeles Consortium is hosting its First Annual Cal-SOAP L.A. College & Career Expo on Saturday, February 22nd, at Linda Marquez High School in Huntington Park.

The expo will take place in Southeast Los Angeles, an area with over 60,000 underserved students and a demonstrated need for academic resources. Low-income Latino students make up the large majority of the student population and over a quarter are English learners. Out of 89 schools in Southeast Los Angeles, only nine reach the statewide average in English and math.

Through the expo, partners hope to bring resources from colleges, universities, career and technical education pathways, scholarships opportunities, and much more to the Southeast Los Angeles Community so that students can set and reach their academic goals successfully.

There will also be an opportunity for students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act Application (CADAA) on-site.

Established by the California State Legislature in 1978, Cal-SOAP works to raise the academic achievement levels and increase the college preparation skills of historically underrepresented students. Cal-SOAP is instrumental in improving the flow of information about post-secondary education and financial aid for low-income elementary and secondary school students living in geographic regions with documented low-eligibility or college participation rates along with students who are the first in their families to attend college.

Currently, Cal-SOAP L.A. offers services to 11 high schools in the Greater Los Angeles area, of which all enrolled students are eligible for services regardless of income, grade point average, and citizenship status.

At these target high schools, Cal- SOAP student success coaches will target and case manage 9th through 12th graders by helping students devise their post-secondary path and develop individual college and career plans based on students’ individual needs and interests.

Details Date: February 22nd, 2020 Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Speaking Program Begins at 12:00 PM Location: Linda Marquez High School, 6361 Cottage Street, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Website: www.CalSoapLA.org

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments