I-5 Southbound Overnight Full Freeway Closure –I-605 to Norwalk Blvd.

Norwalk – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the scheduled overnight closure of all southbound lanes on Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) between Interstate 605 (San Gabriel River Freeway) and Norwalk Boulevard to place K-rail and crash cushions and construct traffic barriers. Closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 until 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21:

Southbound I-5 closed between I-605 and Norwalk Boulevard.

Northbound and southbound I-605 connectors to southbound I-5 closed. (Starting at 10 p.m.)

Southbound I-5 connector to northbound I-605 closed. (Starting at 10 p.m.)

Also: southbound I-5 right lane closed at Valley View on ramp and the Valley View on ramp to southbound I-5 closed from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to repair crash cushion.

Alternate route: Use southbound I-5 to southbound I-710 (Long Beach Freeway) to eastbound State Route 91 (Artesia Freeway) back to I-5.

Southbound detour: southbound I-5 to southbound I-605. Exit Imperial Highway eastbound to I-5, turn right on frontage road to southbound on ramp, but southbound right lane will be closed for at Valley View Ave. from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

