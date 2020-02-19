IMCL ________________________________ CCPA ________________________________ ________________________________

Remains found in Mission Viejo are human

STAFF REPORT

Bones found in the backyard of a home in Mission Viejo this week are human remains, OC Sheriff’s officials said today.

“Homicide investigators will be actively working with coroner forensic anthropologists to ID the decedent,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The homeowner had found the bones digging in his yard at their home in the 24000 block of Via Madrugada and called deputies.

“The investigation will continue in the lab,” spokesperson Carrie Braun stated.

