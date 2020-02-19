DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Planned for February 21 in Artesia

STAFF REPORT

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Services Detail will be conducting a DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint on Friday, February 21, 2020, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.



DUI Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Deputies will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with deputies checking drivers for proper licensing.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.



In 2017, 1,120 people were killed in alcohol-involved crashes on California roads. Last year the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigated 395 DUI collisions which have claimed 21 lives and resulted in another 590 injuries.

