Cerritos Center Presents MANNEQUIN MAN BY DAY TENOR BY NIGHT

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Presents

Mannequin Man by Day Tenor by Night, A New Musical

on Fri., April 3, 2020, 8:00 PM

and Sat., April 4, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – He’s a mannequin man by day, tenor by night. The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) presents James Chiao’s colorful musical fantasia about balancing his artistic passions with his family responsibilities at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 3 and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. Tickets start at $15. MANNEQUIN MAN BY DAY TENOR BY NIGHT, written and composed by Buena Park CEO-turned-composer Chiao, is loosely based on the Chinese immigrant’s own life story of overcoming odds and obstacles to realize his American dream of singing. The acclaimed production features dazzling choreography, a cast of singers and dancers, and a soaring original score with live orchestra.

In the Hitchcockian musical, the main character James is a

mannequin designer-seller by day. When night falls, he rehearses Opera. As his desire for a musical career morphs into an obsession, his frustrated wife kicks him out of the house, forcing James to live in his mannequin warehouse. Meanwhile, his next-door neighbor (a magician who has eyes on the neglected wife) befriends James and brings the mannequins to life to be the adoring audience that James has long desired. As his singing improves, James’ life spirals out of control.

The musical is directed by David F.M. Vaughn, an award-winning actor whose credits include Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theaters throughout the United States, and national and European tours. Choreography is by Becky Castells, who was recognized with a Los Angeles Music Center Spotlight “Artist of the Year” Award. Emmy-nominated composer Charles Fernandez provides the music direction.

Chiao is one of the three sons of famous Chinese Folk composer Fei Chiao, who is best known for his Chinese Folk songs. Chiao grew up during China’s Cultural Revolution, when his parents (like most intellectuals, artists, and musicians) were sent to labor camps. Chiao immigrated to the United States in 1980, and with his wife Lily started CNL Mannequins, which sells mannequins to major department stores and fashion brands.

Bringing music back into his life, Chiao began vocal training in 1998. In 2017 at age 67, Chiao earned his Master’s of Fine Arts degree in music from CalArts. He has performed in China and North America in the Three Chiao Tenors with his father and brother, Ping, a well-known tenor in China. Their concerts consist of Italian Operas, English songs, and Chinese Folk songs, accompanied by Western and Chinese instruments.​

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

# # #

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

Comments

