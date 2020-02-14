NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW : Transition from winter to spring means extremely busy time for athletics

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on Twitter

While the CIF-Southern Section basketball and soccer divisional playoffs began at the beginning of the week, baseball and softball games begin on Saturday with the rest of the spring sports starting their seasons this upcoming week. Here’s a look of what’s on tap for the eight area schools in the upcoming week.

BOYS SOCCER

Artesia High, ranked sixth in Division 4, blanked Crescenta Valley High 2-0 this past Wednesday in a first round game and will visit Culver City High today. The Pioneers, champions of the 605 League, improved to 16-3-3 and have not lost in 13 straight games.

Cerritos High, which had not been to the playoffs since 2000, edged Pomona High 2-1 this past Monday in a Division 6 wild card game, then got past eighth ranked St. Genevieve High 3-2 two days later to improve to 9-12-2. The Dons, winners of four straight games and five of their last six, will host Charter Oak High today. The nine wins are the most for the program since the 2003-2004 season when that team went 9-15-3.

The fourth ranked team in Division 3, Norwalk High, defeated California High 2-1 this past Wednesday in first round action. The Lancers (16-4-1), champions of the Suburban League, travel to Chaffey High today.

Valley Christian High, which has not lost since Dec. 13, began the Division 6 playoffs with a 4-3 win against Wiseburn Da Vinci High this past Wednesday in a contest that was decided by penalty kicks. The Defenders, champions of the Olympic League, improved to 15-2-3, host Cate High today.

GIRLS SOCCER

Whitney High was blasted by Schurr High 9-0 this past Tuesday to end its at 14-7-0. The Lady Wildcats finished in third place in the 605 League. First round action began on Feb. 13 for four other area schools. Cerritos, the champions of the 605 League for the second straight season, hosted North Torrance High in Division 4 action. The Lady Dons (12-4-3) are winners of 20 straight 605 League contests.

Gahr High, which has advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2003, visited Wiseburn Da Vinci in a Division 5 first round game. The Lady Gladiators, ranked eighth in the division, are 14-7-2.

La Mirada High, ranked fifth in Division 2, hosted the Rosary Academy in a first round game and entered the contest at 15-4-4 while Olympic League champion Valley Christian began Division 5 action against Santa Ana High at home. The Lady Defenders, ranked third, are 13-2-2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Artesia fell to Sage Hill High 68-56 this past Wednesday in a Division 4 AA first round game and concludes the season at 15-14.

Cerritos, champions of the 605 League, posted a 70-63 home win against San Juan Hills High this past Wednesday, improving to 22-7. The Dons, ranked seventh in Division 3 AA, visits 14thranked La Salle High tonight.

In Division 2 A action, La Mirada defeated Dominguez High 56-50 this past Wednesday to improve to 17-12. The Matadores visit top-ranked Ribet Academy tonight.

Valley Christian knocked off Garden Grove High 75-64 this past Wednesday in a Division 3 A first round game. The fourth-ranked Defenders (20-8) will travel to Santa Monica-based Pacifica Christian High tonight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Artesia, the third ranked team in Division 5 AA travelled to Nuview Bridge High on Feb. 13. The Lady Pioneers are 21-7, but 18-0 outside of 6-5 League competition.

Cerritos hosted 14thranked Corona Del Mar High on Feb. 13 in a Division 3 AA first round game. The Lady Dons, champions of the 605 League, are 17-11.

Norwalk began Division 4 AA action on Feb. 13 with a road game against Westlake High. The Lady Lancers are 12-13.

Valley Christian travelled to fifth-ranked Eisenhower High on Feb. 13 in a Division 3 A first round tilt. The Lady Defenders are 12-15.

In Division 4 AA action, Whitney visited sixth-ranked Bassett High on Feb. 13 in a first round game. The Lady Wildcats are 12-14

BASEBALL

Artesia will host Rosemead High on Tuesday, then travel to Bell Gardens High on Thursday in pool play action of the Newport Elks Tournament while Cerritos faces Edison High in the Downey Tournament on Saturday before hosting Northwood High on Thursday in pool play action of the Newport Elks Tournament.

Gahr, ranked second in Division 2, travels to Dana Hills High on Saturday in the first round of the El Dorado Steakhouse Tournament, then visits Loyola High on Thursday in pool play action of the Newport Elks Tournament.

Glenn will entertain Bellflower High on Thursday while second ranked La Mirada faces third ranked Orange Lutheran High on Wednesday at California State University, Fullerton in a CIF-SS Division 1 clash.

Valley Christian hosts St. Anthony High for a Saturday doubleheader, then welcomes in Nogales High on Thursday in pool play action of the Newport Elks Tournament while Whitney’s season opener isn’t until Feb. 25 when is hosts Santa Ana Valley High.

SOFTBALL

Artesia, which is on the CIF-SS Division 4 watchlist, will be home to Fountain Valley High on Tuesday and Legacy High on Thursday while Cerritos will be participating in the Savanna Showcase with a pair of games on Saturday.

Gahr, on the CIF-SS Division preseason watchlist, begins its season on Thursday at La Habra High while Glenn is scheduled to host Anaheim High on Tuesday and Norwalk on Thursday.

La Mirada, like Cerritos, will play a pair of games on Saturday in the Savanna before hosting Godinez High on Thursday while Valley Christian faces Ramona High and Sonora High, both at Sonora as part of the Savanna Showcase. The Lady Defenders also host Legacy College Prep on Tuesday.

Whitney is scheduled to host Long Beach Cabrillo High on Tuesday before visiting Brethren Christian High on Thursday.

