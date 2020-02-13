IT’S MAGIC! Casts a Spell Over the Cerritos Center

Share this:

Tweet

Email



It’s Magic!

Returns to Cast a Spell Over

the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Sun., March 29, 2020, 3:00 PM

It’s “the best magic show in town!” – Los Angeles Times

CERRITOS, CA – The award-winning It’s Magic! showcase

enthralls and entrances fans at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, March 29, 3:00 PM. It’s “the liveliest lineup of magic acts this side of Las Vegas!” hailed the Los Angeles Times. Purchase tickets, which start from $55, at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

The longest-running magic production in the country, IT’S

MAGIC! brings to the stage the biggest stars in magic and variety. With a cast of award-winning performers from around the world – including Hollywood’s Magic Castle and Las Vegas – the extravaganza leaves audiences speechless and spellbound with sleight-of-hand illusions, stage tricks, and comedy and variety acts. The CCPA lineup features master magician Alex Ramon, Chuck Jones & Company, Tom Ogden, Victor & Diamond, and Henrik Bothe.

The New York Times called ALEX RAMON’s magic act

“mystifying.” The Los Angeles Times concurred, describing the magician’s tricks as “mind-bending.” Ramon, who has headlined his own show, Illusion Fusion, in South Lake Tahoe, is one of only 20 recipients of the prestigious Milbourne Christopher “Illusionist Award.” At age 18, he won the coveted Lance Burton Award and was named “National Stage Magic Champion” by the World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas. Ramon has worked with Barnum & Bailey circus and has appeared on The Greatest Show on Earth, Penn & Teller Fool Us, and The View. At age 12, magician CHUCK JONES paired up with Johnny Carson, which led to a role on a children’s television show in Hollywood. He has worked on revue shows at Caesar’s Palace and MGM Grand, fairs and expositions, television, corporate shows, amusement parks, and shopping mall productions. He has toured throughout Australia and New Zealand. He has also worked on the Drew Carey Show, Matlock, Family Ties, and Burke’s Law.

TOM OGDEN has been an opening act for Billy Crystal, the

Osmonds, and the late Robin Williams. Ogden’s national television work includes appearances on The World’s Greatest Magic II, The Great Magic of Las Vegas, Magic and Beyond, Days of Our Lives, and numerous commercials. Also a published author, Ogden’s works include Wizards and Sorcerers and The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Street Magic. VICTOR & DIAMOND was voted the best act for television by the Japanese Broadcasting Association NHK. A member of the International Association of Black Magical Artists, the award-winning duo is known for enhancing its dynamic act with primarily Jazz music.

Juggler-comedian HENRIK BOTHE has performed all over the globe, but an appearance on Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion is one of his career highlights. Known for a wild plate-spinning act, Bothe also engineered Neonman, a glow-in-the-dark optical illusion act that has delighted audiences worldwide. Bothe has appeared in the live theater productions Foolz and The Bellini Twins.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

# # #

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments