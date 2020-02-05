Cerritos Center Presents The Best of Doo-Wop Vol. VI

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Presents

The Best of Doo-Wop Vol. VI

Featuring Kenny Vance & The Planotones,

La La Brooks, The Capris, Larry Chance,

and Award-Winning A Capella by Classic Sounds

on Sat., March 21, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Don’t miss an exciting night of THE BEST OF

DOO-WOP VOL. VI at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, March 21, 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $50 and are available at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

KENNY VANCE & THE PLANOTONES rocked with the signature song Looking for an Echo. Vance, who was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2002, was welcomed into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

As lead singer of the ’60s girls group The Crystals, LA LA

BROOKS was the voice of Then He Kissed Me and Da Doo Ron Ron, hits that Rolling Stone magazine once declared as two of the “500 Greatest Songs of All Time.” Brooks also sang lead on three songs on the album A Christmas Gift for You, one of only two Christmas albums inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

American Doo-Wop group THE CAPRIS delighted audiences in the 1960s with There’s a Moon Out Tonight. The group’s Morse Code of Love climbed U.S. music charts to the Top 20.

Also performing is LARRY CHANCE, who refined the original

Doo-Wop street-corner harmony sound, making it more accessible to a wider audience. Discovered while singing in front of a subway station, Chance is one of New York City’s biggest success stories. Chance was the driving force, behind the Earls and masterminded its hits Remember Then, Life Is But a Dream, Never, and I Believe.

A cappella sensation Classic Sounds provides smooth vocals. Formed in 2004, the group is a two-time winner of the Sing Strong Acapella Idol competition and two-time winner of the Don K. Reed Acapella competition at the Izod Center.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

