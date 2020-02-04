Cerritos Center Makes A TOAST TO THE RAT PACK & MARILYN

The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Makes A Toast to the Rat Pack & Marilyn

on Fri., March 20, 2020, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) pays A TOAST TO THE RAT PACK & MARILYN on Friday, March 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

In a high-energy show honoring the 1960s heyday of the Rat

Pack’s legendary Las Vegas concerts, four acclaimed tribute artists re-create the songs, humor, and camaraderie of The Rat Pack: Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra; Andy DiMino as Dean Martin; Lambus Dean as Sammy Davis, Jr.; and Susan Griffiths as Marilyn Monroe. The show also features The Rat Pack Orchestra.

An Omaha, Nebraska native, Anzaldo started playing drums and singing at age 11. Gigs in New York and Los Angeles eventually led him to Las Vegas, where he discovered his knack for impersonating Ol’ Blue Eyes. He has toured as Sinatra throughout the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, London, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Australia, Tasmania, New Zealand, and the Bahamas.

As a child, DiMino watched the Dean Martin Variety Hour on

television. He was drawn to Martin’s relaxed style of singing and became a collector of all things Dean Martin. Capitalizing on his likeness of the icon, DiMino took his “Dino” act on the road, performing as the Rat Packer in a lounge show at Harrahs; big-band concerts in Arizona, Lake Tahoe, and Boston; and at local corporate events.

A much sought-after performer in Las Vegas, Lambus keeps busy performing as himself or as Sammy Davis, Jr. He produced and starred in his own show, A Musical Journey on Route 66, at the Westward Ho Hotel and Casino. He came in second place in the NBC television show America’s Most Talented Senior.

One of the most acclaimed Marilyn Monroe impersonators in the world, Griffiths starred in the ABC “Movie of the Week” Marilyn and Me. She has portrayed the Hollywood icon in the television shows Quantum Leap, Nip/Tuck, and Curb Your Enthusiasm and has appeared on the television shows The Defenders, American Idol, and The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

For tickets or more information on this performance, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

