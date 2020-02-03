Norwalk Mourns Passing of Former Mayor Marcial “Rod” Rodriguez

STAFF REPORT

Norwalk, CA – It is with great sadness, that the City of Norwalk informs the community of the passing of former Mayor Marcial “Rod” Rodriguez, who served on the Council from 1982 – 1990. Mr. Rodriguez passed away early morning on January 27, 2020. Mr. Rodriguez is survived by his children Peggy Zupan and Michael Rodriguez, three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the Rodriguez family,” said current Mayor Margarita L. Rios. “Mr. Rodriguez was a key figure in our City’s history, not only did he serve our community but he also represented Norwalk in larger organizations. We will fondly remember his dedication to our connected community.”

Mr. Rodriguez was first elected to the Norwalk City Council in 1982 and served two terms, including two mayoral terms in 1985 and 1988. Mr. Rodriguez’s commitment to public service extended beyond the community. He served as a member of the National League of Cities Human Development Steering Committee and League of California Cities Employee Relations Policy Committee, as well as President of the Hispanic Elected Local Officials Caucus of the National League of Cities and the California Contract Cities Association.



Memorial services for Mr. Rodriguez will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, February 7 at St. John of God, located on 13819 Pioneer Boulevard.

