Folk duo Hungrytown to perform at Cerritos Library

The folk music duo Hungrytown will perform at the Cerritos Library on Tuesday, February 11 at 7 p.m. in the Skyline Room.

After more than a decade of worldwide touring and three album releases, Hungrytown’s multi-instrumentalist Ken Anderson and lyricist Rebecca Hall have earned a reputation for the quality and authenticity of their songwriting.

The husband-and-wife team continues to spend more than half the year on the road in North America, Europe and New Zealand. Hungrytown’s music has received extensive airplay worldwide, featured on television programs such as the IFC Channel’s hit series “Portlandia,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and Netflix’s “Lady Dynamite.”

The “New York Music Daily” named Hungrytown’s “Further West” as one of its “Top 50 Best Albums of 2015.”

Cerritos Library is located at 18025 Bloomfield Avenue. For more information on this family-friendly concert, call (562) 916-1342.

